After recently being linked to a move to rugby union from the NRL, negotiations between Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton and Rugby Australia have reportedly broken down.

The reports from The Roar come after Crichton was linked to a move to the 15-man game following Rugby Australia poaching club teammate Joseph Suaalii on a monster deal beginning at the end of the 2024 season.

The breakdown between the two parties comes after three months of negotiations where multiple deadlines were reportedly missed.

Contracted with the Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2024 season, The Sydney Morning Herald reported last month that the second-rower was offered $800,000 per year to make a two-year switch to rugby union.

Despite the breakdown involving Crichton, Rugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh remains open to targeting rugby league players but insists the Wallabies don't need to poach any more stars from the NRL.

“I don't think so,” Waugh told reporters on Monday, via The Roar.

“I think what we need to do is with those players who have just entered their international career [is consider] how do we actually get more competitive games?

“One of the challenges we have with Super Rugby Pacific is we're probably playing the same style of rugby against New Zealand teams as Australians, what we really miss is that variation which South Africa brought and what northern hemisphere teams bring.

“I think there's a piece around how do we get a bit more creative in creating opportunities to play against different styles of teams and the British and Irish Lions is going to be a huge challenge when you look at the growth of the north over the last period of time.”

Rugby Australia have been targeting NRL players to make a code switch in the last 18 months as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025 and a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

So far, though, the majority of players on a reported hitlist have elected to stay with the NRL. They include Cameron Murray, Will Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who have all re-signed with their current clubs in recent times.