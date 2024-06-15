The negotiations between ex-NSW Blues representative Stefano Utoikamanu and the Wests Tigers have reportedly been put on hold as the club attempts to retain his services on a new long-term contract.

While he is technically off-contract at the end of 2025, a clause in Utoikamanu's contract could see him leave at the end of this year if he fails to be selected by Michael Maguire for the remaining two State of Origin games this year.

As multiple clubs circle the young prop and are believed to make a play for his services if he can leave at the end of the season, the Wests Tigers have reportedly offered him a $4 million five-year contract in an attempt to keep him at the club.

However, reports from News Corp have indicated that the negotiations between Utoikamanu and the Wests Tigers have been put on hold for the time being.

This comes after CEO Shane Richardson met with his manager, Daniel O'Loughlin, earlier this week for the first time since the club tabled the $4 million offer.

“If he rejects our offer I'll know we're in trouble,” Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said on 100% Footy at the beginning of the week.

“If he does, it makes me a very rich man. I've got a million dollars in salary cap at the moment, if Stefano leaves I'll have another million dollars in the salary cap. I'll be a very dangerous man in the marketplace.

"That's not what we want. What we want is for Stefano to stay. I want to work our way through that. Hanging around until the end of the season is not the way to go.”

That potential deal would see the prop extend his time at the joint venture through to at least the end of 2029, while he would be on approximately $800,000 per year.

As it stands, the game's highest-paid forwards are Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Gold Coast Titans and Payne Haas at the Brisbane Broncos, with both players on approximately $1.2 million per year.

Only the likes of David Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, Harry Grant, James Fisher-Harris, Cameron Murray, Junior Paulo, Luciano Leilua, Jeremiah Nanai and Haumole Olakau'atu would remain as better-paid forwards if Utoikamanu inks the new deal with the Tigers.

The Tigers, on their part, want an answer from Utoikamanu sooner rather than later so they can begin planning for 2025 one way or another.