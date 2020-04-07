Parramatta great Nathan Hindmarsh has named his all-time Eels side on Fox Sports.



Hindmarsh long deliberated over who to put in the line-up and went back and fourth with several decisions.

He believes the most contentious call was naming Brett Hodgson at fullback over Jarryd Hayne, who he put on the bench.

“A lot of people are going to argue about this one but I played with ‘Hodgo.’

“I put him right up there with Billy Slater, I reckon the things that Billy did, ‘Hodgo’ had already done.

“He was quite skilful, he was a great support player and he was a great first receiver as well when he needed to be.

“It’s unfortunate the only vision we really see of ‘Hodgo’ is Gordon ragdolling him over the sidelines so he gets a bit of a bad rap that way.

“He got the nod over ‘Haynesy,’ but I’ve got him on the bench. ‘Haynesy’ had to be in the side, he’s one of the greatest players to pull on the blue and gold but I think playing a bit more with ‘Hodgo’ outweighed ‘Haynesy’s’ starting spot.”

The easiest choice for 330-gamer was to not pick himself in the team because “only a d***head would put himself in the team.

“It’s just something you don’t do, you’re never going to put your own name down. You’re a bit of a wanker if you do.

“I know Gordy (Tallis) put his name down as coach but I think he was taking the piss. It’s not a team you put yourself in.”

Nathan Cayless got the nod as skipper and Brian Smith as coach.

Hindmarsh’s all-time Eels side

Brett Hodgson

2. Luke Burt

3. Jamie Lyon

4. Michael Cronin

5. Eric Grothe Snr

6. Brett Kenny

7. Peter Sterling

8. Nathan Cayless (c)

9. Steve Edge

10. Dean Pay

11. Jason Smith

12. Ray Price

13. Jim Dymock

Bench

14. Ken Thornett

15. Jarryd Hayne

16. Daniel Wagon

17. Bob O’Reilly

Coach: Brian Smith