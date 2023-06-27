The second-highest-paid player in the NRL is set to earn less money in the upcoming seasons, which will allow the Panthers extra salary cap space.

Having signed a five-year contract extension in the middle of last season, Nathan Cleary will be the face of the Panthers until at least the end of 2027.

However, while the halfback is currently on $1.3 million per season, his yearly earnings will be reduced yearly.

This is set to help the Penrith Panthers remain one of the best teams in the competition, as they won't have to let as many players leave the club.

It couldn't have come at a better time for the club, with superstar trio Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai and Liam nearing the end of their contracts.

“He's on $1.3 million this year, his salary will actually reduce, over the coming years," The Courier Mail journalist Pete Badel said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“He's tried to take less to keep Penrith together, which is a pretty noble act from Nathan.”

SEN's Joel Caine also chimed in on the situation stating it's a common trend at championship-winning sides not only in the NRL but worldwide.

“You know what I got out of this (NRL Rich 100), remember Tom Brady, he would take unders… and that would allow that team to get better players around him,” Caine added.

“Only two players in (the) top eight in (the) highest paid players list are in the top eight (on the NRL ladder), that's pretty damming.”