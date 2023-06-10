Nathan Cleary has opened up on the hamstring injury that will see him miss Game 2 of Origin but hasn't ruled out a return for Game 3.

Competing against the Dragons last weekend, Cleary suffered a hamstring injury that saw him immediately ruled out of the next Origin game whilst being out for an expected six weeks.

For the first time since he endured the injury, Cleary has discussed the injury and revealed he hasn't ruled himself out for Game 3 of State of Origin.

"(I) knew it wasn't good," Cleary said to Nine News.

"That's initially why I was probably so frustrated, I knew it wasn't going to be the best result."

"(Being out of Game II) was probably the most shattering part. It's not the greatest timing, but at the end of the day it could always be worse, so that's the mindset I'm going with."

"I've never really done a hammy before so I'm not too sure how the recovery process goes, but literally, at the moment it's day by day, so we'll see."

The Blues squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday, with Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Moses the top two candidates for the open halfback spot in the Blues line-up for Game 2.