Parramatta Eels lock forward Nathan Brown could sign on with a new club once he returns from the Rugby League World Cup.

Brown has just completed his time as captain of the Italian side, who upset Scotland on the opening weekend of the tournament, but have since fallen short against Fiji and Australia to bow out at the group stage.

The Parramatta lock will now turn his attention towards the future after being told he will no longer be required in the blue and gold.

He is still on contract at the Eels for 2023 and is now expected to hold his position in Brad Arthur's squad for the final year of his deal, although it's understood the club will release the forward if he can find a new deal.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Wests Tigers have shown a keen interest in Brown, with the forward able to sign a deal for 2024 with a rival club from November 1 alongside a host of other NRL players who are off-contract at the end of 2023.

The Tigers have been the rumoured option ever since the news at Parramatta first broke - although there were even suggestions he could have joined Melbourne as an emergency back-up during their late-season injury crisis - and Brown told the Telegraph that he would entertain a swap to the joint venture, who will be coached by Tim Sheens for the next two years before Benji Marshall takes over.

“Go back to the Tigers? Yeah, I would be [interested],” Brown said.

“See what happens. They have a couple of good signings with Sheens there, Benji and Farah. I think they are going to be on the up.

“I have a job to do here and that is to captain my country. All my focus has been on the camp and what I can do to help my teammates and the team.”

It's understood Brown will begin negotiations once he returns from a holiday in Italy following the World Cup.