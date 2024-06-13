Former NSW Blues forward Nathan Brown has made a decision on his future in the NRL agreeing to a contract extension to remain at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Brown has signed a two-year contract with the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The decision by Brown comes after he signed with the club on a train and trial contract - before he was promoted to the club's Top 30 roster - following stints with the Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters.

A veteran of the competition he has also represented the NSW Blues during the 2020 State of Origin series and appeared in 157 first-grade games to date in the NRL competition.

“We are very happy now to extend Nathan for another two years which is a great reward for his performances off the bench this season,'' Manly coach Anthony Seibold said in a statement

“The biggest thing I can say about Nathan is that in a really short time here, he has become a bit of a cult hero at Manly because people like the way he plays.

“Nathan plays with plenty of intent and he cares about the team he plays in.

“We love having him here. I find Nathan really easy to coach. You give him a job and he goes after it. I really enjoy coaching him.”

