Former New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has landed a new NRL role, signing on with the Parramatta Eels in a pathways role.

The club have been slammed from pillar to post in recent times for their management of pathways and players let go from the west of Sydney.

Brown's role will be to lead a review of the club's elite pathways program in what will be a specialist position.

Brown is well noted as a strong mentor of young talent, having set a rebuild in motion during his time at the Newcastle Knights before ultimately being turfed out to switch to the New Zealand Warriors, where he had the wheels in motion for the same scenario but left the club ahead of their move back to Auckland with on-field struggles continuing.

Following his exit from the Warriors, Brown declared his coaching days were over, and that roles such as these is where he would ultimately like to end up.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said the review was about ensuring the pathways were working in the best interest of the Eels' future.

“Nathan has a wealth of experience both as an NRL player and Head Coach at every level within the game. Importantly, Nathan has been exposed to many pathways programs and is highly passionate about this space," O'Neill said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Through his involvement, Nathan will be able to give us an informed view of where our programs are at and what opportunities there will be to make improvements in line with best practice."