Former NRL head coach Nathan Brown is reportedly in talks with the Gold Coast Titans to join Des Hasler's staff.

The Titans have had a disastrous start to the 2024 NRL season, losing their third match in a row on Saturday evening against the Dolphins despite firing out to an early 10-0 lead.

The loss to the Dolphins followed earlier losses to clubs expected to struggle in the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, with Hasler's time on the Gold Coast off to a horror start.

The ex-Manly coach is still in the process of reshaping the club and building his own staff, with News Corp reporting the experienced Brown will be the next man through the front door.

It's understood Brown has moved to the Gold Coast with his family and has been in talks with Hazsler for some time about moving into a pathways or assistant role on the Gold Coast.

While it's unclear exactly what role Brown would move into, there is little doubt the Titans will be looking to continue reshaping their coaching staff given the disastrous start to 2024, with Hasler having previously reportedly told staff from Justin Holbrook's time at the club they had a year to prove themselves.

Brown, who has previously coached the St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors in the NRL for a total of 282 games to go with 193 games between Huddersfield and St Helens in England, was most recently part of the Parramatta Eels in a pathways role.

Brown has previously admitted his time as an NRL head coach is over, with the Eels contracting him to help bring changes into the Western Sydney-based club around their junior development and retention.

The Eels credited Brown upon his exit in November last year with accelerating their elite pathways.

“It's been an absolute pleasure having Nathan at our Club. He has brought an enormous amount of experience to our Elite Pathways program and helped accelerate the development of our players in those programs," Parramatta director of football Mark O'Neill said at the time.

The Titans have called for patience under Hasler after he replaced Justin Holbrook, however, the club will be desperate to turn things around in the coming weeks.