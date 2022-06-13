Wests Tigers' centre Brent Naden is likely to spend either four or five weeks on the sideline after being charged with a Grade 3 dangerous throw.

Naden was sent off by referee Peter Gough after consultation with Ashley Klein in the bunker after a disastrous tackle on Manly's Jake Trbojevic during Sunday afternoon's loss at Leichhardt.

The tackle, which came in the 54th minute of the game, saw the Tigers reduced to 12 players and saw the Tigers run on four unanswered tries to run away with a 30 points to 4 victory.

A Grade 3 charge means Naden can accept either four weeks for an early guilty plea, or fight at the judiciary and risk a five-week ban should he lose the challenge.

The suspension means Naden is likely to miss at least against the Canterbury Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers over the next month, while the Round 19 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys would be at risk if he fights and loses.

Naden, who was a mid-year signing from the Bulldogs and has slotted straight into the 17, was remorseful after the game, reportedly apologising to Trbojevic.

He is the second player to be sent off for a dangerous throw this season after Manly's own Karl Lawton was given his marching orders for dumping Cameron Murray upside down on the Central Coast in Round 9.

Lawton was also hit with a Grade 3 charge and four weeks on the sideline after he accepted the early guilty plea.

Naden (and Lawton) would have faced a five-week ban with the early guilty plea or a six-week ban if it had of been a second or third offence for the season respectively.

Naden and the Tigers will make a decision on whether they fight the charge or accept the early guilty plea by midday on Tuesday.