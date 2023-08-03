The suspension of centre Valentine Holmes has caused the North Queensland Cowboys problems in their backline for this week's rivalry clash against the Brisbane Broncos.

Queensland Maroons representative Murray Taulagi who normally plays on the wing has reportedly been training in the left centres - Valentine Holmes position - ahead of Round 23, per the AAP.

This wouldn't be the first time Taulagi has appeared in the centres, having played in the position in 2020 and 2021 before transitioning into the left-wing spot. The move would see Kyle Feldt enter the team for his first game since Round 19.

"I know (coach) Toddy (Payten) has got a couple of options," Chad Townsend said in the pre-match press conference via the AAP.

"There is an opportunity for someone ... to come in and really grab that spot.

"I have no doubt there will be a few boys jumping in that position at training."

Another possibility for Holmes' spot in the centres is former Canberra Raider Semi Valemei. During the week, Valemi put his hand up to replace Holmes as a direct replacement for the left centre spot. Last season he was used exclusively as a centre for the Raiders playing in seven NRL games and seven NSW Cup games.

“I would put my hand up and I'm just going to make sure that I do the job for everyone,” Valemei declared.

“If they put me in the centre or if they put me on the wing, I've just got to stick to the game plan and try to do the job.

