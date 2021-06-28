Maroons playmaker Cameron Munster finds himself in strife again after his dangerous tackle with Blues James Tedesco.

In an embarrassing 26-0 loss that saw New South Wales claim the series, the Queenslander missed 6 tackles in the opening half but managed to connect in a collision that will see him come under the microscope once again.

Munster was placed on report for an attempted tackle where he appeared to lead with the knee into Tedesco.

This is the third time this season that Muster has come under the firing line for an on-field incident. He received fines for his two previous grade one dangerous tackles.

The first occurred in game one of the State of Origin, where he kicked Blues back-rower Liam Martin.

The incident received significant backlash, but Munster downplayed the event stating that he was no ‘grub’.

“It’s not a great look, there’s no doubt about it, but if I really kicked him he wouldn’t be getting up,” said Munster after the match.

“I know deep down there was no malice in it and I never wanted to hurt him.”

“I kicked the ball, he tried to tackle me, he wouldn’t get off me, he gave me some lip, so I gave him a little ‘get off me’.”

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy said recently that Munster needed to work on his discipline on-field.

“He has to rein it in a lot,” Bellamy told the media after Munster came under fire earlier this month.

“You just can’t do that. He needs to cut that out of his game.”

NRL legend Mal Meninga agreed with the assessment of Munster, believing that there are habits in his game that need to be addressed.

“He has a kicking twitch at the moment, it’s reflex,” he told the Fox League.

“He has got a bit of a habit at the moment.”

His other incident occurred earlier this month when he kicked and made contact with Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. This was while playing for the Melbourne Storm.

This took place just days after he was fined for kicking Martin.

Storm great Cooper Cronk didn’t see too much in Munster’s behaviour but also added that he needs to be careful.

“He’s just skating on thin ice in terms of the fine system.”