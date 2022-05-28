Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has compared young gun Brisbane Broncos winger, and Queensland Maroons State of Origin bolter Selwyn Cobbo to former Melbourne, Queensland and Australian star Greg Inglis.

Inglis, who was one of the game's elite players during his career, which stretched between the Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, has often been held as the benchmark for young centres and wingers coming into the game.

While Inglis ended with time at fullback too, he was a permanent fixture in both Queensland and Australian sides throughout his glittering career, which saw 264 NRL games, 32 Origin matches and 39 Tests. He also made four appearances for the Indigenous All Stars, and one for the Prime Minister's XIII.

Cobbo, who is still in the formative years of his career, and his first full NRL season, has been thrown up as a shock inclusion in the Queensland Origin side.

New coach Billy Slater and his team of selectors on Monday morning will confirm the 17 they are taking to Homebush for Game 1 on Wednesday, June 8.

Munster told reporters on Saturday that Cobbo would have caught the eye of Queensland selectors.

"He's a freak and he's playing with absolute confidence," the Queensland five-eighth said.

"I don't like obviously comparing him to certain players but he's got a lot of GI (Greg Inglis) similarities - left hand carry, strong fend, very elusive and very fast.

"He doesn't shy away from the tough stuff and when you see someone like that not only doing the flashy stuff, he's also doing the tough stuff, I'm sure he's caught the eyes of the selectors for Queensland."

Cobbo did his selection chances no harm on Friday evening, scoring another try against the Titans, meaning he has now scored ten times in his last six games.