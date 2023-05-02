Multiple Queensland clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation at the Sydney Roosters regarding young gun half Sam Walker.

At just 20 years of age, Walker has already announced himself as a star capable of handling the NRL, with 51 games to his credit.

Signing a new deal with the Roosters over the off-season that will keep him at Bondi until at least the end of 2025, the half, rated as a Queensland Maroons' star in waiting, has been relegated to reserve grade in recent weeks.

It has been pointed out that, despite his indifferent form, the 20-year-old missed most of his development time, spending the 2020 season unable to take to the field when he otherwise would have been progressing from the Jersey Flegg competition to the NSW Cup.

He then played just three games of reserve grade in 2021 before making his NRL debut - a level he has been at ever since.

It was a fact not lost on Trent Robinson in recent comments explaining his absence, however, the performances of the new-look Joseph Manu and Luke Keary halves combination have left some questioning whether Walker will be able to force his way back into first-grade.

So strong has Manu been in the number six that Robinson has elected to play Drew Hutchison at centre this week instead of moving Walker back to the halves and Manu out to the centre.

According to Fox Sports, multiple Queensland clubs believe they may hold an ace up their sleeve in potentially luring Walker out of the Roosters in the Walker brothers.

His dad and uncle have impressed coaching at QLD Cup level, but have never been handed an opportunity in the NRL, and there is reportedly a school of thought that suggests Queensland clubs like the Brisbane Broncos - who previously had Walker in their system before his high-profile switch to the Roosters - could simply bring the Walker brothers into their coaching staff under Kevin Walker, and then entice Sam to make the switch back to Queensland.

Walker was born in Leeds, but spent his childhood in Queensland, moving back to the state when he was one. He played his first junior football for Burleigh in the Gold Coast Titans' system, before moving to Ipswich and ultimately being signed by the Broncos where he spent time as part of the pathways system.

Desinted for a long stint in reserve grade or not, Walker has spoken openly about his desire to be a long-term Roosters, and contracted until the end of 2025, he may find it difficult to exit the club anyway, however, there is little doubt that Queensland clubs would come knocking if he wanted a way out.

The Broncos may not be ready to invite Walker back into the fold yet given Adam Reynolds' contract, however, there was once a school of thought that Ezra Mam and Sam Walker would be the club's long-term halves.

Walker's exit ruined that idea, but the pair are similar in age and both highly-regarded.

The Titans too, where Walker first played at affiliate club Burleigh, would move heaven and earth to bring him to the club given their almost constant shuffling in the halves, although another prodigy in Tanah Boyd now has an iron grip on the number seven jumper.

The Dolphins, based out of Redcliffe, could offer Walker a year of coaching under Wayne Bennett and likely the number seven jersey, as much as that would relegate Sean O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan was excellent during the opening rounds of the season before suffering an untimely injury.

It's understood clubs have previously talked to the Walker brothers about their potential ability to sign Sam.

Sam has impressed during his two NSW Cup games to date and will likely run out on Saturday morning for the club against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at North Sydney Oval before flying to Brisbane to join his NRL teammates as part of the NRL squad for the Round 10 Magic Round clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.