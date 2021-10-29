Up-and-coming Brisbane half Ezra Mam has extended his deal with the Red Hill franchise until the cessation of the 2024 season.

The two-year deal has come in the wake of a sterling campaign for the Broncos' feeder club, Souths Logan Magpies, that saw the teenager awarded with the Intrust Super Cup Rookie of the Year award.

This deal that was announced via an official statement from the club will see the crafty playmaker earn a place on Brisbane's 30-man roster for the 2022 season.

While Mam is yet to lace the boots for Kevin Walters' first-grade side, given his debut season ended with 13 tries and eight try assists from only 11 games, a start at Suncorp Stadium could well be on the horizon soon.

Mam's quality has long been known by the Broncos as the Queenslander has been a part of the club's Emerging Talent Pathways Program since he was 13.

Speaking in the wake of the youngster's agreement, Brisbane's Football and Performance Director, Ben Ikin, explained that Mam's elevation will see him learn the tricks of the trade from the newly acquired Adam Reynolds.

“Ezra has come through the Broncos system and it's been enjoyable watching him grow as a footballer," he told broncos.com.au

“His transition into senior footy last year showcased not only his great natural ability, but also a high level of toughness for someone so young.

"Ezra will now have the opportunity to learn from one the game's best playmakers in Adam Reynolds over the coming years

“It’s a great result for both Ezra and for the Broncos.”