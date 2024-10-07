Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has been cleared by the NRL's match review committee of biting Penrith Panthers centre Paul Alamoti during the NRL Grand Final.

Munster was put on report late during Melbourne's losing effort against the Panthers.

It had appeared had biten Alamoti who had placed pressure around Munster's mouth in attempting to make a tackle.

Nothing could be proven at the time by referee Ashley Klein or his colleague Grant Atkins in the bunker, and the incident was placed on report for further review by the match review committee.

But on Monday morning, the MRC confirmed there were no charges to be made from the grand final, meaning they couldn't find any evidence of Munster biting Alamoti.

Munster claimed his innocence after the game, telling reporters he did not bite Alamoti.

“I spoke to Ash about the allegation and he pretty much just told me that if someone alleges a certain thing, they have to put a report and it's up to the judiciary,” Munster said per the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But honestly there's no malice or anything in it. I don't think there was much in it either. So I'm very confident I'll get off.

"I spoke to Paul Alamoti after the game, nothing bad there.

“He said he felt pressure and I said I didn't bite him. That's footy … I've got nothing to worry about.

“I've done a lot of silly things in the game and put my hand up for it. But I can put my hand on my heart there's definitely nothing [in this] … Obviously 2018 was a great year for myself – until the grand final.

“I put my hand up with certain things that I definitely do in the games and I'm a very honest person.

“I can definitely put my hand on my heart with everything I've spoken about and there was no malice or even trying to bite.

“So I'm pretty disappointed, I'm trying to get that out of my game, all of those grubby little incidents that I've obviously done in the previous years.

“I'm working really hard on that type of stuff and for that to come out, it's disappointing.

“Unfortunately, I just gotta let the judiciary decide and, and I'll have a case and we'll go from there.”

Alamoti had told Triple M Radio post game that he 'felt pressure' from Munster in the incident.