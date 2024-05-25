Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes will be available for selection in the Maroons squad for the opening Origin match at Accor Stadium on June 5, despite being charged with dangerous contact.

Holmes was charged with a Grade 1 offence for a hip drop tackle on Wests Tigers second-rower Isaiah Papali'i during Friday night's game. With a guilty plea, he faces a fine of $1800.

The incident, which occurred in the 37th minute, saw Holmes put on report and sent to the sin bin. Papali'i was injured and had to be helped off the field.

In contrast, Wests Tigers prop David Klemmer faces a more severe punishment. Klemmer is looking at a three-to-four-match ban for a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge on Cowboys second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

This is Klemmer's third offence.

Despite the higher severity of tackle, Klemmer remained on the field, while Holmes spent ten minutes in the sin bin.