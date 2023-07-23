The match review committee has charged a total of six players from the three games that were played on Saturday this round.

Most notably, Melbourne Storm enforcer Tariq Sims is facing a short stint on the sidelines after he was cited twice during the game against the Newcastle Knights within two minutes of each other. Sims is set to be on the end of a two-match ban with an early guilty plea or three matches if he has found guilty for his Grade Two Careless High Tackle on Jackson Hastings.

He also faces a $3000 fine with a guilty plea for a Grade One Shoulder Charge on Mat Croker. This could turn into an extra two-match ban if he decides to contest and is unsuccessful in doing so. Harry Grant and Adam Elliott have also been charged from the game but only face fines- Grant was hit with a $1000-$1500 fine, whereas Elliott was hit with a $1800-$2500 fine.

While no players were charged from the game between the Gold Coast Titans and Sydney Roosters, three players were cited from Saturday's evening clash as the Parramatta Eels travelled to take on the North Queensland Cowboys.

Eels forward Ryan Matterson faces a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea for his third Dangerous Contact offence or the likelihood of a two-match suspension if he decides to contest the charge and isn't successful.

After being sin-binned last night, Valentine Holmes is looking at a $1800-$2500 fine for a Careless High Tackle but won't miss any games in the coming weeks. Waqa Blake will also have to pay a fine of $1500-$2000 as he faces a Should Charge on Peta Hiku but also won't miss any games.