He could be the fastest player in the NRL – and he’s about to be unleashed!

Earlier in the year, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had been lighting up the Perth Nines with his quick pace and finished the tournament as the equal top try-scorer.

“Hang on, is he the fastest man? We may have a new Foxx, we may have a new Foxx!” Fox League commentator Andrew Voss said after Tabuai-Fidow’s 80-metre kick chase try against Brisbane.

“Move over Josh Addo-Carr. He’s lived up to the raps. He may be the quickest man in rugby league.”

This weekend, the 18-year-old will make his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys when they take on the New Zealand Warriors at Central Coast Stadium on Friday.

Cowboys coach Paul Green can see similarities between Tabuai-Fidow, affectionally known as ‘The Cheetah’ and David Peachey.

“He is one of those guys who only runs as fast as he has to,” Green told NRL.com.

“I played a lot of footy with David Peachey and he was similar.

“Peach would always just stay a metre or two ahead of whoever was chasing him. So sometimes you are never sure exactly how quick those guys ever are.”

After their round 4 shock loss to Cronulla, Tabuai-Fidow has been brought in to play left wing, replacing Ben Hampton, after the Sharks exposed the position.

Green believes the teenager will be up to the challenge.

“He has done everything asked of him and has been training really well,” Green said.

“You’ve got to give those kids a go at some stage and I am confident he can do a good job for us.”