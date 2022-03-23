The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed for the first time that they are "confident" of returning home to Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland at the back end of this season.

When the NRL draw was originally released, the Warriors had five games scheduled for Mt Smart Stadium, following the first half of the season in Redcliffe.

That proved to be too optimistic, with the club eventually pushing their homecoming back by a couple of weeks to their next home game against the Wests Tigers.

It means the club are now officially planning to host the Wests Tigers on July 3 during Round 16 in Auckland, with following games to come against the Melbourne Storm in Round 20, the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 22 and the Gold Coast Titans to close out the season.

The Warriors' positivity towards the return home follows prior border opening announcements, and today's New Zealand government announcement that outdoor gathering limits, vaccine pass requirements and masks being required at outdoor venues will be scrapped.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the announcement was fantastic news, with the club putting tickets and memberships on sale in the coming days.

“It’s fantastic news for all the long-suffering rugby league fans and for sports organisations like ours,” said George.

“Until now we were cautiously optimistic families, members, fans and sponsors would at last be able to see the team playing in front of them at Mount Smart.

“But now we’re confident and hugely excited about the way being cleared for a return to our true home.

“Our first game back against Wests Tigers on July 3 will be one of the biggest and certainly the most emotional in the club’s history. We want to see the place packed to the rafters for what will be an unforgettable occasion.

“As a club we can’t wait for that day. We’re so thrilled fans will have the opportunity at last to see their team at our home.”