Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses is reportedly keen on playing for Australia in the Pacific Championships this year.

Stepping up to replace Nathan Cleary at State of Origin level during this year's series, the halfback piloted the Blues to a stunning series win including a Game 3 win in Brisbane - the first for 20 years.

But that left him injured, and he hasn't returned to the field since, with Moses undergoing season-ending surgery.

But the Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting he is fit and ready to return to the park, and that could well be through the end of year Pacific Championships, where Mal Meninga's Kangaroos' side will take on Tonga and New Zealand.

It's understood Meninga is well aware he won't have Nathan Cleary available for the series, with the Penrith halfback to have shoulder surgery at the end of the season - he is currently racing the clock to be fit for Week 1 of the finals at club level.

Daly Cherry-Evans is the likely walk-up starter - and captain - for the Kangaroos come the first game of this year's Pacific Championships, but Moses will likely push him all the way for the jersey, or potentially even be named next to him at five-eighth.

It could be a test for Moses to understand his capabilities at five-eighth at this stage of his career, with suggestions Michael Maguire could pick him at six in next year's Origin series alongside regular halfback Cleary.

The idea of Moses being in the number six comes with no guarantees around Cameron Munster's fitness. The regular Queensland five-eighth missed this year's Origin series, with North Queensland Cowboys' half Tom Dearden taking his spot.

The Kangaroos came up short in last year's Pacific Championships, suffering a record defeat in the final at the hands of New Zealand.

This year's final will be played in Sydney, with the Kangaroos' round robin games to be played in Brisbane and Auckland.

Australia will likely have a Prime Minister's XIII game against a Papua New Guinea side during the NRL finals series for players already knocked out of the club competition but in contention for selection.

Moses could well feature in that game as his return from injury, although details are yet to be confirmed.