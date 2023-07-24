St Helens RLFC has confirmed the immediate signing of Dragons utility Moses Mbye hours after the NRL club confirmed his release on a two-and-half-year contract.

His arrival comes less than a day after the Saints announced Joey Lussick - who played his last time game for the club on Saturday - had been released effective immediately to join an NRL club for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 29-year-old travels to the Saints with a wealth of experience and skill, having spent ten seasons in the NRL with stints for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons. During his career, he has appeared in 194 first-grade games and made three appearances for the Queensland Maroons, all coming from the 2019 State of Origin series.

While he is likely to be used as the first-choice hooker at St. Helens RLFC, he also has experience in a variety of positions, including the halves, in the centres, at fullback and being used as a utility off the interchange bench.

After signing with the dominant Super League club, Mbye spoke for the first time about what he is expecting from his time at the club and why he decided to sign with them for the next two and a half seasons.

“I'm wrapped! It's something that I'm so grateful for, to be part of a club with such success and such rich history. I'm keen to come over and learn from the current squad and off Wello (Paul Wellens) and be part of a club with such a great culture," Mbye told saintsrlfc.com.

“My versatility is an asset I've got to develop over a number of years now, with my conversations with Paul that's what I'm here to do, to be part of the squad and fulfill any role that is needed to be filled – but I want to earn my spot too.

"It's a good opportunity to come over, add some healthy competition to what is already a really successful squad, and earn my spot.”

“I know the expectations at St.Helens are high which is great because we're expected to succeed because of how well the team has gone in the past and in recent years. It's come from the hard work they have put in and I'm looking forward to being part of it. I can't wait to get over there, meet the boys and the fans and get amongst it!”

In a media statement put forward by the Dragons on Sunday evening, the club's General Manager of Football, Ben Haran, spoke about Mbye's immediate release from the club after incoming coach Shane Flanagan didn't see him as part of his future plans.

“There has been an opportunity come up for Moses which we are supportive of,” said Haran.

"It gives him a chance to further his career and is a great opportunity for him and his young family.

“He's been a wonderful servant of the game for a long period of time and we wish him all the best in the nest phase of his career and thank him for his contribution to the Dragons over the past two seasons.