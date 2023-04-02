Parramatta Eels' half Mitchell Moses has confirmed that he has agreed to terms on re-signing with the club.

While the deal is yet to be announced with the club, it was reported last week that Moses had locked up his future with the club until at least the end of 2028 last week.

That will likely see Moses remain with the Eels through to the end of his career after a two-club race which saw the Tigers throw a reported $1.5 million in the direction of the halfback.

Moses told Triple M Radio on Saturday that he was pumped to get the deal done.

"I've agreed to terms and just pumped to get it done I guess," Moses told the radio station.

"I love Parramatta. They have been so good to me over the course of my career, leaving the Tigers and coming to Parramatta, they looked after me. I have had a lot of up's and down's at the club, and I feel like we have got something going on here, so I couldn't find myself leaving the club."

Despite the Tigers pushing more money in the direction of Parramatta than the Tigers, Moses said his one driving force since beginning his NRL career was to win a premiership, leading to his decision to stay with Parramatta.

"I want to win a comp," Moses said on his motivation to re-sign with the Eels.

"Ever since I came into first grade, that's all I've wanted to do. I feel like at Parramatta we were so close last year, and it was upsetting to go out the way we did, but having that taste and playing in that arena, I want to win a comp.

"I've wanted to do that since a young age, and that hasn't changed."

The signing of Moses means the Eels have their halves locked up long-term, with Dylan Brown also re-signing earlier this year.