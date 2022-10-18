Likely new Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold will be given a three-year deal by the club to start his tenure on the Northern Beaches.

Seibold, who is likely to take over after Des Hasler was sacked last Thursday, is yet to make his tenure at the Sea Eagles official, however, the deal is believed to be as good as done with final details all that are left to be ironed out.

Scott Penn recently spoke favourably of Seibold before Hasler was sacked, suggesting he was excellent during his time at the club as an assistant coach before his first head coaching job at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Seibold would ultimately find himself at the Brisbane Broncos, where he'd be sacked just a year and a half after joining.

He has since worked in rugby union - a commitment with the English national team that will likely see him miss the start of his first pre-season with the Sea Eagles.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that, despite Seibold being out of the NRL for more than two years, and a blistering warning from former Bronco Steve Renouf, a three-year contract will be afforded.

It's generally accepted in NRL circles three years is the minimum length of time a coach needs to set a club up to his liking and be judged on performance and results.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are currently undergoing a similar project with Anthony Griffin, with the club taking up an option in its favour on a third year for the coach at the Red V before a ball had been kicked in 2022 despite a dramatic late season fade out in 2022.

The news on Seibold's likely contract length comes as Manly look to clean out its football department, with all of Shane Flanagan, Eddie Jones and Laurie Daley reportedly approached for roles.

Seibold's first job in charge of the Sea Eagles will be to quell reported dissent in the playing ranks, with issues forming over player loyalty to former coach Hasler.

The Sea Eagles - minus their World Cup players - will commence pre-season in November.