The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to confirm the future of both Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker today.

While Damien Cook was the first of the off-contract star trio to lock in the future, re-signing with the men from Redfern last week on a two-year extension that keeps him at the club until at least the end of 2025, it's now reported that both Mitchell and Walker will be officially announced by the club today.

That comes after Walker revealed last week that he likely wouldn't put pen to paper until the new year, but that he wasn't talking to any other clubs.

Multiple sources are now suggesting the new deals will be announced at 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday morning, but it's the extra detail around Mitchell's contract which will excite South Sydney fans.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi, Mitchell's contract will total four years.

FOUR MORE YEARS: Latrell Mitchell to stay at @SSFCRABBITOHS until end of 2027 as Bunnies concede ‘nothing less than a premiership will be a success for us now’🐇🐇🐇 Trell Mit looks best in🔴🟢https://t.co/XVO4jdFijq — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) December 20, 2022

The Rabbitohs have been desperate to lock up all three members of the trio, and despite what it may mean for youngsters like Peter Mamouzelos at the club, it's hard to argue.

The trio have been involved in South Sydney's run to five straight preliminary appearances, and were also involved in the 2021 grand final appearance, where the club just came up short against the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane.

While they have been unable to crack a premiership, all three have spoken about their desire to bring the Provan-Summons trophy back to Redfern, with Walker in particular believed to have a job for life at the club after he finishes up as a player.

That is unlikely to be anytime soon though, and while there have been no concrete reports, it's understood Walker will also re-sign for two years through to the end of 2025.