Mitchell Moses has sensationally knocked back the Wests Tigers' $5.2 million, four-year deal to rejoin the club in 2024, and will instead take up an extension with the Parramatta Eels.

While the halfback has been the most sought-after player on the market since the November 1st deadline, the one-time New South Welshman took his time instead of rushing the decision on his future.

Canterbury were originally in the race, although dropped out after signing teen star Karl Oloapu, leaving just his current and former clubs to fight it out for his signature.

While he had an option in his deal for a one-year extension with the Eels, The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas is reporting that Moses will instead ink a long-term extension with Parramatta.

It means while he started his career as a Tiger, he'll finish it as an Eel.

Sources have told The Sydney Morning Herald that the new deal will be worth an estimated $1.25 million, standing Moses alongside Kalyn Ponga, David Fifita, Ben Hunt and Daly Cherry-Evans as the game's highest-paid players.

The Wests Tigers were offering just over $1.3 million to return to Concord, however Wests will now turn their attention to retaining halfback Luke Brooks just a week after re-signing Adam Doueihi on a one-year deal.