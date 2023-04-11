Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has alluded to a re-signing with the Eels.

After his emphatic performance against the Wests Tigers last night, Moses showed why he is one of the premium players in the competition.

Setting up four tries and nailing a tough conversion on the sideline, Moses destroyed his former team whilst showing critics why he is worth every single cent of a reported $1.25 million per season.

One of the hottest properties on the transfer market, it seems as if Moses has made up his mind on where his future will lie.

After the game, Moses was asked by a member of the media, "Is it done?" referring to his current contract situation with the Eels.

In response, the halfback uttered two words that Eels fans would love to hear.

"Agreed. Yes," Moses said in response.

However, when asked for further comment, he admitted that the contract is yet to be signed after replying "no" to the question "but it hasn't been signed."

According to The Daily Telegraph, the deal is set to be worth $1.25 million per season over the next five years. He had reportedly previously rejected a $5.2 million contract offer from the Wests Tigers that would see him return to his junior club.