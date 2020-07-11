Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and Wests’ Josh Reynolds have both been handed suspensions following Souths eight-point victory over the Tigers on Friday night.

The pair both face three games on the sidelines after Grade 2 charges were handed out by the MRC, but could face just the two weeks of suspension if early guilty plea’s are taken.

Additionally, Mitchell copped a $750 fine for a second incident in Friday night’s clash, with a potential reduction to $550 with an early guilty plea.

Mitchell made high contact on Reynolds’ chin after the Tigers’ five-eighth made an “indiscriminate kick” that landed in the face of Rabbitoh Campbell Graham.

The 23-year-old retaliated to the incident by swinging his arm and striking Reynolds’ jaw.

“You think I meant it, d***head? Wake up to yourself, ‘f***wit,” Reynolds said toward Mitchell.

Two weeks on the sidelines would see Mitchell miss vital clashes against Newcastle next week before facing the Raiders in round 11.

If Reynolds is to face the same fate, the Tigers will be without their key man for upcoming matches against Brisbane and Parramatta.