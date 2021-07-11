Former Bronco Anthony Milford is determined to revitalise his NRL career despite offers from abroad.

Milford was axed by the Broncos to make space in their salary cap and has already received offers from Super League clubs.

However, according to Fox League's Yvonne Sampson, the 26-year-old is reluctant to relocate his young family overseas.

NRL suitors for Milford have yet to emerge and former Storm and Roosters great Cooper Cronk believes it is time for the Queenslander to stop talking and train the house down.

“Well in terms of me if I was Milford I would stop talking and I would just train the house down,” Cooper Cronk said.

“That is the only way you can get back into it. It doesn’t matter what your next contract is. You’ve got an opportunity.

“Obviously the Queensland Cup I’m not sure if that is going to continue for the rest of the year and NSW Cup is obviously stalled as well, but train the house down and get yourself in the best possible physical and mental condition and take the first chance you get.”

Milford made his debut for Canberra in 2013 and played 42 games for the Raiders before switching to Brisbane in 2015.

His time at the Broncos was turbulent but played 147 games and scored 47 tries.