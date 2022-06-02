12 rounds are in the books for 2022, and with it comes the halfway point in the campaign, as well as the Origin window.

From the Penrith Panthers running away at the top of the table, to two of last year’s top four becoming two of the season’s biggest disappointments, there has been plenty to keep footy fans on their toes.

Add that to the Queensland teams becoming the competition’s biggest surprise packets, a sacked coach and the Warriors' impending return home whilst still in finals contention, and it has been an excellent first 12 weeks.

So, before things get just a little bit crazy this weekend, with new players, byes and then a Wednesday night game that stops the nation - well, not the nation, but the east coast anyway - it’s time to look back at the opening three months.

Here is how your team has performed during the opening 12 rounds on the Zero Tackle mid-season report card.

Keep in mind that these grades factor in pre-season expectations as much as they do form and results over the first 12 rounds.