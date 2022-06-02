12 rounds are in the books for 2022, and with it comes the halfway point in the campaign, as well as the Origin window.
From the Penrith Panthers running away at the top of the table, to two of last year’s top four becoming two of the season’s biggest disappointments, there has been plenty to keep footy fans on their toes.
Add that to the Queensland teams becoming the competition’s biggest surprise packets, a sacked coach and the Warriors' impending return home whilst still in finals contention, and it has been an excellent first 12 weeks.
So, before things get just a little bit crazy this weekend, with new players, byes and then a Wednesday night game that stops the nation - well, not the nation, but the east coast anyway - it’s time to look back at the opening three months.
Here is how your team has performed during the opening 12 rounds on the Zero Tackle mid-season report card.
Keep in mind that these grades factor in pre-season expectations as much as they do form and results over the first 12 rounds.
Penrith Panthers
Grade: A+
Record: 11 wins, 1 loss, +216 points differential
The Panthers have been something special so far this year, barely faltering.
Their wins in the last few weeks over the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters - two teams who were supposed to be premiership contenders alongside the men from the foot of the mountains - were particularly outstanding.
Despite their Round 9 slip-up against the Eels, they have been nothing short of phenomenal.
It has gotten to the point where it does genuinely look like Penrith first and daylight second.
Even when Nathan Cleary was out injured in the early part of the season, the Panthers were right on top, but have only gone to another level since his return. They also spent time without Brian To’o and Moses Leota, but have simply looked a class above.
Their form is highlighted by a staggering number of Origin selections, and so long as they can get through the next five or six weeks, they could well go into the finals as favourites to claim back-to-back titles.
Best player: Isaah Yeo
Best win: Round 11, vs Sydney Roosters, 32-12
Worst loss: Round 9, vs Parramatta Eels, 22-20