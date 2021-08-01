Michael Maguire has five games to save his job at the Wests Tigers with the club's only ever premiership coach, Tim Sheens in charge of deciding his fate.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that while Maguire will see out this season in the top job, his future beyond 2021 is far from decided.

With their most recent loss to an undermanned Warriors side now heaping more pressure on the underperforming Tigers who are now looking for answers.

Sheens isn't yet in Australia to start conducting a review on the club so any decision on Maguire looks more than likely to come after the season finishes.

Queensland legend Cooper Cronk said that perhaps some senior players needed to put their hand up and share the blame.

“I think obviously Michael Maguire will come under pressure,” Cronk said.

“But the halves with 10 minutes to go in Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi came up with some poor options.

“Michael Maguire had been riding that Tigers rollercoaster all year long and I think the rollercoaster just stopped,” Cronk said.

Former Sydney Rooster Braith Anasta supported Cronk's point. Adding that time may already be up for the under-pressure Maguire who could be just coaching out time at this stage.

"It could be over,” Anasta said.

“No Fonua-Blake, no Tohu Harris, no Ah Mau, no Egan, no RTS, no Harris-Tavita, no Lodge and they still beat the Wests Tigers.

“It is unbelievable. An incredible result.”

Maguire said after the disappointing loss that he had prioritised youth and the future of the club.

He said that while the win-loss ratio wasn't acceptable, that it wasn't all doom-and-gloom at Wests.

“I’ve got a group of young men that I’ve blooded over a period of time," Maguire said.

"They’re having experiences - sometimes highs and sometimes lows – and they’ve learned how to play the game.

“I had Kelma (Tuilagi) debut today, I had young Tuki Simpkins a couple of weeks ago, I had Shawn Blore come back. I’ve actually been giving a lot of young men an opportunity.

“Unfortunately, today we had a number of our senior guys that weren’t there, but our expectation as a group is you’ve got to turn up and get the job done.

“They are going through a lot of experiences at the moment that are going to be the makings of what this group is about.”