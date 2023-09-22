Former premiership winning dummy half Michael Ennis will join the Manly Sea Eagles coaching staff in 2024.

In what is one of the worst kept secrets in the game, Ennis has been linked to the Sea Eagles to take the role of Shane Flanagan ever since it was confirmed he would be returning to the head coaching game with the St George Illawarra Dragons next year.

As Flanagan works to set up the Red V following the conclusion of his duties in Anthony Seibold's staff at the end of the 2023 season, Ennis will slot into the role held by Flanagan at Manly according to News Corp.

At one stage, Ennis was linked with following the coach of his 2016 premiership winning team to the Dragons in an assistant role, having started his playing career at the Red V.

He will instead wind up on the Northern Beaches under Seibold in what is his most senior coaching role to date. Ennis has previously held specialist roles at the Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders, and a pathways job at the Cronulla Sharks most recently.

He also works in the media, and like Flanagan this year, it's believed he will continue his commentary and hosting duties on Fox Sports along with his new role at Manly, although will likely have to scale down the number of commitments.

Ennis is highly regarded in rugby league circles. One of the smartest players in the game during his career, Ennis has taken those talents off-field and it's believed all of the senior figures at Manly - both players and staff - were supportive of his appointment.

He will arrive at Manly with the club under pressure after missing the finals in 2023 during Seibold's first season as head coach after taking over from Des Hasler, who was axed in controversial circumstances and will now take over the Gold Coast Titans from Justin Holbrook in 2024.

Seibold's first season started with promise, but the Sea Eagles slipped down the table, with the impacts of an injured Tom Trbojevic again all too prevalent for the side.

While he will be fit for the start of 2024, the Sea Eagles must find ways to be consistent without their champion fullback. Ennis will also likely have a heavy workload in developing Lachlan Croker and Gordon Chan Kum Tong in the dummy half role.

Croker was once a half who has turned himself into a starting number nine, while Chan Kum Tong impressed on debut in the final weeks of the 2023 season after impressing all year at NSW Cup level.

While the Sea Eagles are yet to make the news official, it's believed Ennis will start work with the club from the start of November when the team returns for pre-season training.