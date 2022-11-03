Australian coach Mal Meninga has confirmed that Nathan Cleary will start for the Kangaroos in their World Cup quarter-final against Lebanon.

The battle to play at number seven has been one which has shaped Australia's campaign throughout the tournament, with Cherry-Evans playing the opener against Fiji, Cleary playing against Scotland, and then the duo combining in the halves against Italy in their final group game.

The three games seemingly left Meninga no closer to choosing his number seven for the finals though, with both players named in the 19-man squad to play Lebanon, while Ben Hunt was left out, reportedly being rested.

Meninga confirmed to Fox Sports from England however that Cleary will start in the halves for the game, with Cherry-Evans to come from the bench.

Meninga also revealed Cleary is currently ill.

"Nathan is playing seven," Meninga said.

"We made that decision. We just put everything in alphabetical order because everyone else does. But yeah, Nathan is starting at seven.

"DCE is at 14 this week. We have given Harry Grant 80 minutes of footy this week to get his match fitness up.

"Nathan is a bit ill at the moment - we're not quite sure how he is going to come through. Cameron Munster and James Tedesco have some niggly injuries so we might need to rest them through the game."

Meninga suggested that Ben Hunt is in the best 17 however, with Cherry-Evans set to be dropped for the Dragons' utility should Australia win this weekend against Lebanon and progress to a likely semi-final against New Zealand.

"Benny is just rested - he played 80 minutes last week," Meninga said.

"We will make a decision whether we go with both hookers next week against New Zealand. I like that combo.

"DCE is mainly on the bench …. [because] there is a little bit of doubt on Nath and there are some injury issues with Cameron Munster and James Tedesco.

"He is just sitting there in case we need him."

Australia's quarter-final will be the first of the weekend, to be played at 6:30am (AEDT) on Saturday morning.