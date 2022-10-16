Australian star Cameron Munster understands Mal Meninga's selection dilemma for the Kangaroos's next Rugby League World Cup matchup with Scotland in the wake of their dominant display against Fiji on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Munster partnered fellow QUeesnalnd playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans in Australia's 42-8 win over Fiji at Headingley, with the former earning Man of the Match honours as the reigning champions got their title defence off on the right foot.

Cherry-Evans held the halfback duties for his nation's opening appearance given Penrith captain Nathan Cleary was placed on ice for the match due to the short turnaround from his side's premiership-winning NRL grand final victory earlier this month.

Now turning their attention to the Round 3 clash with Scotland at Coventry, Meninga has the tough task of choosing to either retain the same halves duo or thrown Cleary into the mix to gain a greater understanding of who is likely to lead the halves for the rest of the tournament.

Speaking to AAP, Munster said the dilemma was "a good headache" for his senior coach, going on to concede that no player's position was safe come selection.

"Nathan Cleary hasn't played yet and he's been one of the best players in the (NRL) competition at the moment," Munster said.

"We have got so many good players and it's obviously a good headache for Mal to have.