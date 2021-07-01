The NRL is reportedly considering AAMI Park as a possible venue for Origin III.

The final game of the series is scheduled for ANZ Stadium in Sydney, but doubts have surfaced over their ability to host the game with the city under lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, July 9.

Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium is the favourite to host the match if ANZ Stadium is in fact unable to, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

However, AAMI Park is also one of the contenders.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy believes Melbourne could be the “best place” to be in Australia at the present.

“Going back 12 months it’s hard to believe we are in the situation we are with COVID-19”, Bellamy told reporters.

“This time last year Melbourne was the worst place in Australia to be and, at the moment, it looks like the best place to be”.

Bellamy believes the venue could be utilised more by the NRL, especially in terms of attracting crowds.

“It’s a good ground, a great surface and all the players who play against the Storm would verify that”, Bellamy said of AAMI Park.

“I can’t see any reason why if the grounds are getting overused up there [in New South Wales] or if it goes for a few weeks where they can’t get crowds, then they could get crowds down here”.

AAMI Park hosted 15,000 spectators for the A-League Grand Final last Sunday at 50 per cent capacity.

There is a possibility of increasing the attendance cap if the Victorian Government opts to ease restrictions.