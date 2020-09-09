Despite focussing on the team goal of trying to win a premiership with Melbourne storm, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has his own goal that he wants to achieve at the end of the year.

Fa’asuamaleaui’s is eyeing the famous maroon coloured jersey at the end of the year as he aims to get selected for Queensland.

The 20-year-old has already donned the famous colour in under-20 level, but now wants to represent his state at senior level.

“I just have to keep playing good footy. It would be a dream come true. I grew up in Queensland, played for Queensland [at junior level],” he told NRL.com.

“That’s my main goal for this year after trying to win a premiership. It’s sort of one of the goals I’m keeping on the low, trying to get through each week healthy but hopefully, my name gets tossed up.”

However, with a move to the Gold Coast Titans nearing, Fa’asuamaleaui is still firmly focused on helping Melbourne Storm with increased playing time under Craig Bellamy.

“I think I am [improving], probably with a little more experience. I’m learning a lot of things,” he said.

“Each week I’m learning what I need to improve on and just get out there and do my job that Craig [Bellamy] gives me.

“I think with those boys [like Brandon Smith and Nelson Asofa-Solomona] injured someone has to step up and take those minutes.

“Craig’s got a bit more confidence in me and believes in me so I think that’s what I’m getting a bit more minutes which is good for me to learn a bit more.

“I’d love to finish with a ring on a big high note with the boys, it would be a dream come true. Hopefully we can get there, I believe we’ve got the team to do it, we just have to keep working hard for each other.”