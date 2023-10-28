The Melbourne Storm have confirmed a new partnership with Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline, for at least the next three years.

The partnership between the two will see Fiji Airways become the club's premium partner.

This means they will have naming rights for the club's new first-class gameday hospitality experience at their home ground - the Fiji Airways Lounge.

The company will also be situated on the front of the Storm shorts, having become their new sponsor.

Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski spoke about the partnership with Fiji Airways, detailing how exciting it will be for both the airline and the club.

“Today is an exciting day for Melbourne Storm and we're very proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Fiji Airways,” Rodski said in a media statement.

“This partnership is not only about connecting with Fiji Airways and the wonderful people of Fiji but providing an opportunity for Fiji Airways to connect with our members, with our fans, with our corporates and our partners, to bring them into the Fiji Airways family.

“We know the people of Fiji love their Rugby League and we look forward to announcing a number of new initiatives both on the ground in Fiji and in Melbourne over the coming months that will build on this exciting announcement and strengthen our connection with the Fijian community.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Fiji Airways is the best airline in the Pacific and one of the best airlines in the world and we're extremely proud to be partnering with them.”

Akuila Batiweti, Fiji Airways Chief Marketing and Customer Officer echoed the statement put forward by Rodski.

“For us at Fiji Airways, we are so excited for this partnership, we believe in the values of family, connection and exceptional services and for us as a brand our purpose is to fly for Fiji. We believe this partnership and the values that Storm has fits perfectly with our brand,” Batiweti said.

“Just recently, we won the best airline in Australia and the Pacific and we ranked number 15 in the world by SKYTRAX.

"This opportunity enhances our brand and our image, and it shares a little bit more of what we want to achieve especially here in Melbourne and Australia with 10 flights a week, we are hoping to do more in the future.

“We can't wait to see where this partnership takes us for the next three years and beyond.”