The Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters will clash in the first NRL semi-final on Friday evening where it will be a case of last man standing.

This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to the match so that you won't miss a moment, with full details on how to watch or live stream the action.

Kick-off in the first NRL semi-final for 2023 is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15. The Storm have hosting rights, with the game to be played at Melbourne's AAMI Park.

Road to the semi-finals

After finishing the regular season in third place, the Storm were tasked with a qualifying final against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend with a week off on the line.

The Storm failed to register a point though and now, with multiple injuries, have to back up against the Roosters this week for a spot in the preliminary finals.

The Roosters also come into this game as the walking wounded, with most of their first-choice backline sidelined. It comes after they were able to see off the Cronulla Sharks away from home last weekend in an elimination final, winning thanks to a late Sam Walker field goal.

How to watch the Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters on TV

The game will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free-to-air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We recommend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream the Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9s coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters, NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday, September 15

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Storm $1.42, Roosters $2.90

Referee: Ashley Klein

Overall record: Played 47, Storm 28, Roosters 19

Record in finals: Played 4, Roosters 3, Storm 1

Team lists

Melbourne Storm

1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Reimis Smith 6. Cameron Munster 21. Tyran Wishart 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King

Interchange: 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Tariq Sims 19. Bronson Garlick

Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 20. Tepai Moeroa

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Corey Allan 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton

Reserves: 18. Drew Hutchison 19. Naufahu Whyte

Zero Tackle will also carry a live blog of the game in our match centre from the first whistle until the final siren, with scores, stats and commentary.