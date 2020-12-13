Melbourne Storm can add another accomplishment to their stellar 2020 season by being named the most talked about sporting team in Australia.

Melbourne’s use of its social media platforms to connect with fans as well as their on-field success and constant talk about player movement made them the most talked-about sports team in Australia, ahead of the likes of the Brisbane Broncos and AFL heavyweights Richmond and Collingwood.

Twitter’s Head of Sports Partnerships, Olly Wilton, told Alicia Newton from NRL.com that Twitter’s data found Victorian’s to be the most crazed sports fans in Australia.

“Without being able to attend physical matches during lockdown, sporting fans turned to the platform to stay in touch with their favorite players and to relive past games,” Wilton told NRL.com.

“Discussions around Josh Addo-Carr potentially returning to Sydney and murmurs of Cameron Smith retiring all contributed to the chatter around the Storm on the platform.”

The Storm has 134.k followers on Twitter, 238k on Instagram and 518.5k likes on Facebook.