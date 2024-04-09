The Melbourne Storm have announced the retention of outside back Nick Meaney for a further two seasons until the end of the 2026 season.

A mainstay of the club's backline, Meaney was instrumental last season in the absence of Ryan Papenhuyzen and has been able to transition into the centres this season.

Having started at fullback, on the wing, in the centre, and as a five-eighth during his tenure at the Storm, Meaney has played 52 games for the club since joining them after stints with the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs.

“Making the move to Melbourne has been a great decision career-wise and just for life in general,” Meaney said in a club statement.

"I really felt at home quickly both here at the club and living in Melbourne. I've made a home here with my family and I'm really happy to have my future sorted until the end of the 2026 season."

An ex-Under 20s NSW Blues representative, Meaney has scored 618 career points to date and will be looking to add more appearances to his 117 career matches tally.

“We are delighted that Nick has extended his time with our club," the club's General Manager of Football, Frank Ponissi added.

"Not only is he a valuable player because of his wonderful versatility in playing in so many positions, but more impressively he has been one of our most consistent and reliable players since he debuted for the club in Round One, 2022.

"Nick is highly respected by the Coaches and his teammates and along with his wife Shania and children Reign and Rome they have bought into the culture at the Melbourne Storm."