The Melbourne Storm have given an update on injured stars Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen ahead of their clash against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday.

Sustaining a groin injury and forced from the field last week, five-eighth Cameron Munster will remain on the sidelines for up to ten weeks after scans confirmed he tore his abductor's tendon.

“It's obviously been an injury that [Cameron's] been carrying for a number of weeks...it kept him out of the first couple of games and he's been getting through week to week but basically it's been painful for him and it all came to a climax on Sunday,” Storm's General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi said in a statement.

“He had scans yesterday and our doctors consulted with a number of experts and decided the best rehab is to keep him out for the next 8-10 weeks.

“It'll be an opportunity to rest, to strengthen it and then really give it the best possible chance for him to finish the season at the back end."

However, in good news, halves partner Jahrome Hughes has been named to make his return this week from a calf injury if he can make it successfully through training this week.

“He had a good running session on the weekend and while he'll be named he will train tomorrow and then a decision will be made after training,” Ponissi added.

“Given that we have a bye next weekend, obviously there is the thought of giving him a rest this week so he comes back absolutely 100% but if he gets through tomorrow and he's at 100% then he will play Friday.”

The club also revealed that fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is slowly progressing well in his rehab from an ankle injury he suffered in Round 9 against the Gold Coast Titans.

"He's seeing the surgeon again either today or tomorrow and he will start a little bit of running after the bye and then he'll get into full training," he added.

"Hopefully a couple of weeks after that, he'll be available for selection so now he's looking good to come back sometime in June."

In other injury news, the Storm revealed that Aaron Pene will be available for selection this weekend, but unfortunately, the duo of Tepai Moeroa and Marion Seve will still be absent for a few more weeks.