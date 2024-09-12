Melbourne Storm forward Tristan Powell is reportedly being offered and shopped around to several teams as he looks to claim a regular

Joining the Storm's forward stocks this season, Powell has been a standout in the QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers over the past two seasons - awarded the Tigers Forward of the Year in 2023 - which saw him earn his NRL first-grade debut last month.

A former U16s and U18s QLD Maroons representative, the forward may be low on the pecking order at the Storm but is a perfect squad member to cover injuries or suspensions to other teammates.

Off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Powell is being offered to several overseas clubs in the Super League competition as he looks to find more game time on the field, per Rugby League Live.

Per the publication, a number of teams are understood to be interested in his services for next season, but those clubs have yet to be named or confirmed.

Throughout this year in the QLD Cup, he appeared 15 times in which he scored two tries, made 27 tackle busts and 360 tackles and averaged 110 running metres per match.

Powell is one of seven Melbourne Storm players off-contract at the end of the season, including Dean Ieremia, Chris Lewis, Ativalu Lisati, Tepai Moeroa, Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea.

Only signing front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu from the Wests Tigers for 2025, they have six spaces remaining on their Top 30 roster.

Embed from Getty Images

Melbourne Storm Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Xavier Coates

3. Nick Meaney

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. Harry Grant

10. Tui Kamikamica

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Shawn Blore

13. Josh King

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Trent Loiero

16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

17. Sua Fa'alogo

Rest of squad

18. Bronson Garlick

19. Christian Welch

20. Jonah Pezet

21. Lazarus Vaalepu

22. Grant Anderson

23. Alec MacDonald

24. Joe Chan

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 6

2025 development list

1. Keagan Russell-Smith

2. Stanley Huen