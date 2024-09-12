Melbourne Storm forward Tristan Powell is reportedly being offered and shopped around to several teams as he looks to claim a regular
Joining the Storm's forward stocks this season, Powell has been a standout in the QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers over the past two seasons - awarded the Tigers Forward of the Year in 2023 - which saw him earn his NRL first-grade debut last month.
A former U16s and U18s QLD Maroons representative, the forward may be low on the pecking order at the Storm but is a perfect squad member to cover injuries or suspensions to other teammates.
Off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Powell is being offered to several overseas clubs in the Super League competition as he looks to find more game time on the field, per Rugby League Live.
Per the publication, a number of teams are understood to be interested in his services for next season, but those clubs have yet to be named or confirmed.
Throughout this year in the QLD Cup, he appeared 15 times in which he scored two tries, made 27 tackle busts and 360 tackles and averaged 110 running metres per match.
Powell is one of seven Melbourne Storm players off-contract at the end of the season, including Dean Ieremia, Chris Lewis, Ativalu Lisati, Tepai Moeroa, Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea.
Only signing front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu from the Wests Tigers for 2025, they have six spaces remaining on their Top 30 roster.
Melbourne Storm Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Xavier Coates
3. Nick Meaney
4. Jack Howarth
5. Will Warbrick
6. Cameron Munster
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Harry Grant
10. Tui Kamikamica
11. Eliesa Katoa
12. Shawn Blore
13. Josh King
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Trent Loiero
16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
17. Sua Fa'alogo
Rest of squad
18. Bronson Garlick
19. Christian Welch
20. Jonah Pezet
21. Lazarus Vaalepu
22. Grant Anderson
23. Alec MacDonald
24. Joe Chan
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 6
2025 development list
1. Keagan Russell-Smith
2. Stanley Huen