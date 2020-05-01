Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has banned his players from using social media, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes after a turbulent week in rugby league, with Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr, South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell and Penrith’s Nathan Cleary coming under fire for breaching strict social distancing rules.

The report states that the infuriated coach delivered his team a mighty spray during a Zoom meeting he organised.

“There’s a few of you guys who are out of control with social media,” Bellamy told the players.

“When you are back Monday, it’s banned.”

The Storm players quickly got the message but, just to be sure, Bellamy promised “If any of you f*** this up for our club then you will have to deal with me”.