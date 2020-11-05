Melbourne have announced the singing of outside back George Jennings from Parramatta whilst extending the contracts of Brenko Lee and Cooper Johns.

Jennings has penned a two-year deal to join the Storm after a promising season with the Eels and on loan at the Warriors, scoring seven tries in 14 matches.

Lee and Johns have both signed new one-year deals to remain in Melbourne after promising 2020 campaigns.

Lee found a new gear with the Storm this season after signing a 12-month contract and has since cemented his place at centre under Craig Bellamy.

The 24-year-old was an integral member of the Storm’s premiership side and earned a call-up to the Queensland Origin side.

Johns made his senior debut in Round 15 and has proven to show plenty of potential at halfback.