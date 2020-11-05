CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: George Jennings of the Eels runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Parramatta Eels at GIO Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Melbourne have announced the singing of outside back George Jennings from Parramatta whilst extending the contracts of Brenko Lee and Cooper Johns.

Jennings has penned a two-year deal to join the Storm after a promising season with the Eels and on loan at the Warriors, scoring seven tries in 14 matches.

Lee and Johns have both signed new one-year deals to remain in Melbourne after promising 2020 campaigns.

Lee found a new gear with the Storm this season after signing a 12-month contract and has since cemented his place at centre under Craig Bellamy.

The 24-year-old was an integral member of the Storm’s premiership side and earned a call-up to the Queensland Origin side.

Johns made his senior debut in Round 15 and has proven to show plenty of potential at halfback.