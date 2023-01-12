Storm recruit, Joe Chan is set for a historic NRL debut, with the opportunity to become the first Melbourne player to represent the same club as his father.

Joe's father, Alex Chan played in the Storm's back row on 32 occasions between 2004 - 2005, helping Craig Bellamy's squad lay the foundations for what would become the NRL's most successful club, before making the transition to the Catalans Dragons in 2006.

Now, 17 years removed from his father's playing days in the navy and purple, Joe Chan is set to make the same journey backwards, joining the Storm following a 29-game stint at Catalans.

"Dad really spoke very highly of the Melbourne Storm and the things they do, and he wasn't lying," Joe told NRL.com.

"The pre-season he said was the hardest thing he has ever experienced in his career… that's actually been even worse than he described and I think he left out a few details!

"He spoke very highly of Craig Bellamy and what he does for the team and individuals and how he won't hide or shy away from the facts.

"When you get here you understand why Craig has won so many premierships."

The departure of Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich has opened the door for Chan and other recruits such as Eliesa Katoa and former NSW representative Tariq Sims to compete for a spot in the back-row.

The other roadblock to the Chan family's claim as the first father-son Storm duo is the presence of Cole Geyer, son of Melbourne premiership winner Matt Geyer, on the team's development list.