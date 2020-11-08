Penrith’s Matt Burton has emerged as a potential replacement for Jahrome Hughes at the Storm should the No. 7 decide to move to the Warriors.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Brooks is attracting interest from the Storm as well as Wests Tigers and the Bulldogs should he decide to leave the Panthers and seek more first-team action.

If Burton decides to stay at the Panthers he will be trained as a centre for next season as he is stuck behind Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Tyrone May in the playmaker positions.

Adrian Proszenko from The Sydney Morning Herald also reports the Tigers are awaiting a decision from the Storm on Josh Addo-Carr.

Addo-Carr has signalled his intent to return to Sydney to be closer to family and has signed a heads of agreement to join the Tigers but is still contracted to the Storm and will not be allowed to leave unless Melbourne find a suitable replacement.