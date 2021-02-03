St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes has lifted the lid on his shock move to Cronulla, signing a four-year deal at the Shire from 2022.

The NSW Blues squad member’s future in Kogarah had been under question in the off-season as he entered the final year of his contract in the Red V, with reports suggesting McInnes and coach Anthony Griffin failed to see eye-to-eye.

Speaking on his relationship with Griffin, the Saints hooker told The Big Sports Breakfast that it was “unfortunate” to read up on a suggested rift between the pair, stating he has enjoyed his time under the former Brisbane and Penrith coach.

“Hook (Griffin) has brought a real toughness in how he wants to play and I have really enjoyed it,” McInnes said.

“To be honest it is probably less awkward now and I had a good chat with Hook yesterday and we are on the same page in terms of getting after this season.

“I am 27 now and it feels like I’m getting on a bit, so I am not looking to waste a year that’s for sure.

“Hook said I will be playing hooker or No.13 this year, but it is just about getting better.

“It is unfortunate (the Griffin conjecture) and I don’t put my head in the media too much, but I have seen a couple of things.”

Griffin took over the reigns at the Saints following on from a disappointing campaign under Paul McGregor in 2020, with McInnes stating his close relationship with ‘Mary’ perhaps played a part on developing the portrayed fracture with Griffin.

“What you have got to remember when Mary (Paul McGregor) brought me to the club they were coming off a really poor season and they were under the pump, but he still gave me a chance and I was nowhere near established at that time,” he said.

“To give this young kid a starting hooker role at a great club was a big risk by him, so I am forever going to be loyal and grateful to him for that and he will be a friend for life.

“I was upset when Mary left because I am so close to him, but I understood a change needed to happen.

“But I’ve really enjoyed working with Hook and this is only my fourth week back after Christmas, so that was probably part of it, that I didn’t get too meet too much with him before Christmas and build that relationship.

“To hear those things is disappointing because it is almost like you can’t show loyalty to someone and then not have a relationship with someone else, so that’s the hardest part of it.”

McInnes added that while it was a disappointing outcome in leaving St George Illawarra, he was thankful for the Dragons’ understanding.

“It was not an easy decision to leave the club,” he said.

“I think the Dragons made a statement yesterday that sums it up best that we had different time frames in terms of a deal.

“I was pretty keen to get it sorted well before the season kicked off, where as understandably the club is going through a transition period and they need a little bit longer.

“It is unfortunate how it has worked out but I am really grateful to the club for being respectful and honest to me throughout the whole process and working with me.”