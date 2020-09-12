Sacked Dragons coach Paul McGregor has weighed in on the clubs current roster, suggesting the club must place the re-signing of captain Cameron McInnes as their highest priority, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

The Dragons skipper remains without a contract at the end of the season and will have plenty of potential suitors lining up for his signature.

McGregor lauded the leadership of McInnes, stating St George are “lucky” to call him their own.

“Cam McInnes might not make the highlights reel every week, but he typifies someone who gives the jumper everything it deserves, and fans should hold the banners up high for him,” McGregor told the Herald.

“The Dragons are lucky to have him, and my only hope is they do everything to keep him. If he comes off contract there will be plenty of clubs after him.

“I will continue to follow his career closely. He’s a footballer more than a positional player, and he’s a leader more than a follower.

“Cam has great integrity, knows his identity, he’s very disciplined and inspiring to others the way he plays. There’s no quit in him. He’s a fearless player. They don’t come along in the game often.”

“People sometimes think it’s a job and play the game because they get paid well. Cam plays the sport he loves and it’s a way of life for him.”

McInnes and McGregor’s relationship is set to span well past the 2020 season, with the pair looking to learn from one-another.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times since he’s finished up, and he said to me if I ever needed any tips or perspective from the outside looking in, he’d give me that,” McInnes said.

“It felt different around the club not having him there. There are times I think it’s sad he’s not around.

“With the bubble and everything it’s been easier to stay focused. Once the season is over I’ll have a beer with him.

“Obviously Mary is not my first coach but he brought me to this club, he had faith in me and always had my back, so I’ll never forget that. He’ll always be someone I trust. Mary challenged me more than anyone else would, and that’s why I respect him so much. We’ll be life-long mates.

“He’s sounded happy on the phone. He’s a tough man. I’m sure he’d be hurting about not being the coach any more, but he won’t dwell or feel sorry for himself. I admire that.”