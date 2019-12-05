Wests Tigers skipper Moses Mbye wants Latrell Mitchell and Matt Moylan at the club in 2020.

The Tigers recently pulled out of the race for Mitchell but could re-enter negotiations and are monitoring the availability of Moylan.

It is believed that Moylan has long been on the Tigers’ radar, who is under contract at Cronulla for another two seasons.

Mbye would love to see both of them join the helm.

“Obviously they’re both really quality players, there’s no doubting that,” Mbye told The Mercury.



“I don’t think anyone would argue with that. If they’re available and we can get them, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.

“If I was running the team I’d be doing the same thing.”

The Tigers will be looking to break a finals drought in 2020 and Mbye said adding Mitchell would help with experience and culture.

“I know he’s only young but in saying that he brings a hell of a lot of experience too,” he said.

“He’s won two premierships and played a handful of games for his country and his state, and also his Indigenous heritage.

“He’s got a lot of experience in big games and a lot of experience in a strong cultured team and club. ”