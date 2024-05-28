Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May will reportedly not take to the field again this season after his court case was adjourned till next year.

May was last week stood down by the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule after having charges for alleged domestic violence levelled against him.

According to the Western Weekender, May, whose lawyer spoke on his behalf, pled not guilty to all charges laid against him, and the matter has now been adjourned until March 10, 2025.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has advised Penrith Panthers player Taylan May that he is subject to the No-Fault Stand Down condition under the NRL Rules," the NRL had written in a statement confirming May was to be subject to the no-fault stand-down rule.

"May has been charged with three domestic violence related offences, following an alleged incident on Monday, April 8, 2024."

That means that May will likely continue to be stood down by the Panthers and NRL until at least the date when his case returns to court, leaving it likely that the centre has played his last game this year, and will be unavailable at the start of the 2025 season.

It's believed the Panthers are well in the running to commence their 2025 campaign in Las Vegas, with the games to be played prior to May's court date based on the dates of this season's kick off in the United States of America.